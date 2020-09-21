Athens police: Man charged with assault after cutting victim found in parking lot

A suspect is charged with first-degree assault after a man was found cut in an Athens parking lot.

The Athens Police Department says officers responded around 11:30 Friday night to a reported cutting at Mac’s on South Jefferson Street. They found a 32-year-old man in the parking lot who had been cut, and he was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Police say the suspect, Ethan Burcham, was found a short time later at the Sleep Inn. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.