Athens police: Man arrested for shooting at girlfriend, violating sex offender registration act

Corman Hurtado

The suspect was booked in the Limestone County Jail for several charges.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens police say a man was arrested on multiple charges after his girlfriend said he shot at her multiple times.

Police received a call on Friday around 6 p.m. of possible shots fired on Brookhill Drive. They say a female at the scene told officers she was in an argument with her boyfriend when he got out of the car, pulled a gun from his pocket and shot at her several times.

Police say the suspect, Corman Hurtado, was found walking on U.S. 72. 

According to the department, an officer told Hurtado he needed to talk with him, and when he turned, the officer saw the shape of a pistol in his pocket. They say Hurtado then took off running into a wooded area south of U.S. 72.

Police say the officer caught Hurtado and took him into custody. They say he told officers he threw the pistol down in the woods.

Hurtado is charged with two counts of domestic violence third-degree, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and being a sex offender without having proper identification on him. He was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail. 

