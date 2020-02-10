Athens police: Father charged with endangering baby

The Athens Police Department arrested a man Sunday and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child.

Officer Joseph Kimery went to a residence in the 300 block of Wickerberry Lane Sunday after Athens Limestone Ambulance Service requested help, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.

Police said Joseph Shane Greenhaw was acting strangely and under the influence of an unknown substance.

He was taking care of his 2-month-old son, Johnson said.

Limestone DHR was contacted to take care of the child.

Greenhaw was booked at the police department and transported to the county jail.