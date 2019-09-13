Athens police: City Council member, wife in ICU after son attacks them with car

Athens police say a man is in custody for hitting his parents with a vehicle Friday morning.

Frank Travis, a member of the Athens City Council, and Sharon Travis are in the surgical intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital. Officers responded around 12 a.m. to the Edinburgh Drive home after a call for help from Frank Travis.

Sean Travis

Frank Travis; Credit: https://athensalabama.us/directory.aspx?EID=38 Frank Travis; Credit: https://athensalabama.us/directory.aspx?EID=38 Sean Travis

Officers found Frank and Sharon Travis injured outside of the home, and ambulances took them to the hospital.

Police say the initial investigation determined the couple was injured during a domestic situation with their son, who hit them with a vehicle. Sean Travis, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, Sean Travis has a previous public intoxication case that is open from a few weeks ago, so he plans to have his bond revoked in that case. Court documents show Travis was charged with public intoxication on Aug. 14th, 2019. He has an arraignment hearing on Oct. 24th, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The complaint for the public intoxication case said Sean Travis was in a public place on Shaw Road in Athens under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or other drugs to the degree that he endangered himself, another person or property.

Jones will also ask the judge to place bond conditions on the two felony domestic violence charges added on Friday, which will include not allowing Travis to have any contact with his parents.

"We ask the community to please join us at the city in keeping the Travis family in our thoughts and prayers," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

Frank Travis is the District 3 Athens City Councilman. He has served on the council since 2016.

The investigation is ongoing.