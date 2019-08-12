Clear
Athens police: Suspect in cell phone fight, cutting found under porch

Jeffery Ryan Solomon

The victim is 60 years old, according to police.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 3:43 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Athens Police Department says it found a stabbing suspect hiding under a porch.

About 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a fight call in the 19,000 block of Runway Street, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson

Johnson said the 60-year-old victim had been cut in the lower abdomen. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital by Athens Limestone Ambulance Service.

Investigators believe the assault was the result of a fight over a cell phone. Officers later located Jeffery Ryan Solomon under a neighbor’s porch.

Solomon was arrested for second-degree assault and taken to the county jail, Johnson said.

