Athens police: Suspect in cell phone fight, cutting found under porch

The Athens Police Department says it found a stabbing suspect hiding under a porch.

About 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a fight call in the 19,000 block of Runway Street, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson

Johnson said the 60-year-old victim had been cut in the lower abdomen. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital by Athens Limestone Ambulance Service.

Investigators believe the assault was the result of a fight over a cell phone. Officers later located Jeffery Ryan Solomon under a neighbor’s porch.

Solomon was arrested for second-degree assault and taken to the county jail, Johnson said.