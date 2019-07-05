Athens police: 2 arrested after man points gun at child, begs officers to shoot him

The Athens Police Department says two men are in custody after a report of domestic violence led to a standoff with police.

Jarious Oneal Miller of Hillsboro is charged with two counts of domestic violence-menacing, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and menacing.

Arthur Earl Thompson of Athens is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and hindering prosecution.

Athens police responded to a report of domestic violence at Oakview Apartments about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Miller is accused of firing a shot at his girlfriend as she fled to a neighbor’s car, said Capt. Trevor Harris, polices spokesman.

In their haste to get away, the neighbor accidentally backed into a parked vehicle then drove over a nearby sidewalk curb, destroying one tire. The driver and victim were eventually able get away and call the police, Harris said.

Harris said officers approached the residence and found Thompson and a toddler sitting on the front porch where the disturbance was reported to have taken place. During questioning about the incident, Thompson was found to be carrying a concealed pistol which was reported stolen from a victim in Decatur.

Harris said Thompson also lied to officers about the direction Miller, his brother, fled. The stolen pistol was taken as evidence and Thompson was taken into custody.

Sgt. Katrina Flanagan was on the front porch talking with the toddler when she looked up to see the Jarious Miller had opened the apartment's front door and pointed a handgun at them, Harris said.

Flanagan was able to get the young girl to safety. Officers Bobby Hand, Officer Neal Muse, and Lt. Steve Moore approached and repeatedly ordered Miller to put the pistol down.

He eventually complied and put it on a nearby chair but he then retreated into the apartment and picked up an infant. Harris said the officers were locked in a standoff for several minutes as Miller repeatedly begged the officers to shoot him. They were eventually able to convince Miller to surrender the infant and he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries, Harris said.