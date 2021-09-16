Athens nurse nominated for nurse of the year

The American Heart Association has nominated a local nurse for Nurse of the Year.

Laura Smith is the District Nurse Supervisor and School Nurse at the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.

Smith, who has been with Athens City Schools since 2016, said “It was a complete shock. I feel very honored by this nomination.”

“Nurse Laura is not only an asset to our school but also to Athens City Schools. We have the privilege of having her here at HEART Academy every day. We love Laura and are excited to see her honored with this recognition,” said Sharla Birdsong, Principal of HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.

“It’s my calling to serve the students and families of Athens City Schools. I love being a school nurse- it’s truly my dream job,” said Smith.

The nominees were recognized at the Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge National Awards Ceremony which was held virtually on September 15, 2021.