Clear

Athens nurse nominated for nurse of the year

Nurse Laura Smith

Nurse Laura Smith is nominated for Nurse of the Year.

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Xavier Wherry

The American Heart Association has nominated a local nurse for Nurse of the Year.

Laura Smith is the District Nurse Supervisor and School Nurse at the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Smith, who has been with Athens City Schools since 2016, said “It was a complete shock. I feel very honored by this nomination.”

“Nurse Laura is not only an asset to our school but also to Athens City Schools. We have the privilege of having her here at HEART Academy every day. We love Laura and are excited to see her honored with this recognition,” said Sharla Birdsong, Principal of HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.

“It’s my calling to serve the students and families of Athens City Schools. I love being a school nurse- it’s truly my dream job,” said Smith.

The nominees were recognized at the Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge National Awards Ceremony which was held virtually on September 15, 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events