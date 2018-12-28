Athens neighbors react to flooded road

Neighbors in Linton Estates off Highway 251 woke up to a road under water, and the pond overflowing. Joseph Scott has lived in the neighborhood for four years. He said this is the second time the pond has flooded leaving the road a mess.

"I was reminiscing this morning. I believe it was december of 2015 that it flooded like this, but if I'm not mistaken they had a turtle stuck in drain."

A turtle stuck in the drain is right. The developer said it caused just as much of a headache as the tree that fell into the drain this time. Scott said he was surprised when Athens Public Works knocked on his door this morning alerting him of the flood.

"My first reaction was my son had a friend over and his car was parked over there and his car was like partially underwater."

The friends car was okay and crews got to work cleaning up the mess. The developer said they used two pumps to remove the water and get the mess cleaned up as soon as possible. He said he was most concerned about the residents.

"We apologize once again. We didn't do it, but we'll do what we can to help," said Nick Hamlin.

Hamlin said he is working with engineering to try to come up with a plan to figure out how to keep this from happening again.

We found one neighbor who also had flooding in his backyard. The developer told us he is aware of that situation and is also working to fix it.