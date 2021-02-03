Athens men arrested for burglary, stealing checks from local businesses

Two Athens men were arrested Tuesday for burglary and stealing checks from local businesses.

The suspects are facing multiple felony charges involving the burglary of Mildred’s Restaurant in Ardmore and checks stolen from Willow Contracting in Lester.

Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, is charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree and burglary third degree.

Luis Rodriguez, 32, is charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree, burglary third degree and theft third degree.

They’re held in the Limestone County Jail, awaiting bond.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it anticipates being able to clear up several thefts in Athens and Limestone as a result of the arrests.

“I am proud of the hard work of our investigators in this case, that will assist in clearing up multiple thefts in our county,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely.