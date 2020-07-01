Athens mayor says he doesn't plan on enacting mandatory face mask order

WAAY 31 spoke to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks Wednesday morning about whether or not he plans to enact a mandatory face mask order.

Marks is on the state's coronavirus task force and says he's worried because he's not seeing people following the guidelines from the state. He told us he's gotten call after call from people either asking him to enact a mandatory face mask order or not to enact that same order.

He said he doesn't plan on enacting that order because he's not sure how it can be policed, but wants to stress the importance of masks.

Marks also said he's worried about socializing during the holiday weekend. The city is planning a social distanced Fourth of July celebration in Athens, where people can stay in their cars and enjoy music and fireworks. He's also working to meet with city council sometime this week to talk about what they can do to encourage social distancing and people wearing face coverings.