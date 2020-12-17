Athens hasn't had to hire additional first responders despite coronavirus cases, mayor says

Six first responders in Athens are currently in quarantine due to coronavirus.

According to the city, there are currently two members of the police department and four members of the fire department who are quarantining -- all of them recently having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Athens, like many other cities around the state, has had its fair share of coronavirus cases across city departments. On Thursday, Mayor Ronnie Marks said he feels the city has taken a strong approach.

“Well, I’m comfortable, but I’m not comfortable enough to say, ‘Hey, we got this,’” Marks said. “I can tell you it is our concern and it will continue to be, again, until we see this curve flatten and start being reduced.”

The mayor said the city has very strict coronavirus guidelines that all city employees are expected to follow -- masking, distancing and sanitizing are the major points of emphasis.

“We’re in a crisis,” he said, “we’re in a crisis situation, every city and county right now with numbers going up is in a crisis situation.”

While a worldwide pandemic continues, first responders are still tasked will handling the day-to-day emergencies. Now, they must do so with extra caution. Marks said that city first responders are expected to wear protective gear on every call. If employees are impacted, the city is notified immediately, stations are sanitized and quarantines often follow, he said.

“If we know that they are around them within a certain period of time, and there’s so many variables to this, you really oftentimes don’t know what to do,” Marks explained, “you know, how far do you go back to quarantine people, but to answer you, yes.”

The mayor said the city hasn’t had to hire any new employees during this period, but shifts for many first responders have been moved to ensure adequate staffing. Marks says they will keep their options open.

“It’s much like, if you will, disaster training,” he said. “You put a procedure in place and then you adjust, you adjust daily. We're open to adjusting and I think we've done it really well to this point."