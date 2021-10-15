Clear

Athens mayor: Halloween will be on Halloween

The city's annual Trunk or Treat will be held that Sunday, as well.

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 12:57 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The City of Athens plans to celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31 this year, even if it is a Sunday.

“Halloween is going to be on Halloween,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said during a City Council meeting this week.

He said the city will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat on The Square that day, giving trick-or-treaters “a great opportunity” to get candy without having to go door to door. The event will be 4–6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in downtown Athens.

Athens Fire & Rescue, Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are among those who will be set up with candy for participants, Marks said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events