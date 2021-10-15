Athens mayor: Halloween will be on Halloween

The City of Athens plans to celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31 this year, even if it is a Sunday.

“Halloween is going to be on Halloween,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said during a City Council meeting this week.

He said the city will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat on The Square that day, giving trick-or-treaters “a great opportunity” to get candy without having to go door to door. The event will be 4–6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in downtown Athens.

Athens Fire & Rescue, Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are among those who will be set up with candy for participants, Marks said.