Athens man talks kisses, Roll Tide, more on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Monday morning was an eventful one for Bob Goen from Athens.

He was picked to be the caller who played Travel Trivia on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Bob charmed Ryan Seacrest and guest host Lisa Rinna (of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) with a story about kissing and a Roll Tide shout-out (which had to be explained to Rinna).

Bob faced a question about a fact that came up during Friday’s show, with the chance to win a 7 day, 6 night trip to Paradisus in Mexico.

You can watch his appearance in full (and find out if he won that trip) in the attached video.