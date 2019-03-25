Monday morning was an eventful one for Bob Goen from Athens.
He was picked to be the caller who played Travel Trivia on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Bob charmed Ryan Seacrest and guest host Lisa Rinna (of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) with a story about kissing and a Roll Tide shout-out (which had to be explained to Rinna).
Bob faced a question about a fact that came up during Friday’s show, with the chance to win a 7 day, 6 night trip to Paradisus in Mexico.
You can watch his appearance in full (and find out if he won that trip) in the attached video.
Related Content
- Athens man talks kisses, Roll Tide, more on Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Crimson Tide Rolls over Vanderbilt
- Clemson rolls over the Crimson Tide
- Changes rolling over the Crimson Tide
- Athens man killed in crash
- Tide look ahead to Clemson
- Athens police investigating shooting
- Athens man charged with drug trafficking
- Man charged after Athens apartment complex shooting
- Athens man killed in car wreck
Scroll for more content...