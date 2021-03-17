Athens man shot by Lincoln County, TN deputy following multi-county chase

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking into the shooting of a suspect by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee tried to stop a man driving a side-by-side utility task vehicle, but say he refused. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as it entered into Lincoln County.

That’s when Lincoln County deputies responded to help and the driver, Jaylen Edward Jordan of Athens, wrecked the UTV in the 300 block of Boonshill Road in Fayetteville. TBI says he ran behind a nearby home.

Authorities say Jordan pulled a gun and that’s when a deputy shot him. He was taken to a Nashville area hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening. No officers were injured.

TBI continues to investigate and says evidence will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review.