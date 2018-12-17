Athens man sentenced to 18 years in prison for aggravated child abuse

On Monday, Robert Elliott, who was arrested in 2014 after bringing his daughter to Athens-Limestone Hospital with "life-threatening injuries," pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse. He will serve an 18-year sentence.

Elliot originally faced two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of first-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment, but all charges aside from aggravated child abuse were dropped as a result of the plea agreement.