Athens man sentenced to 18 years in prison for aggravated child abuse

Prosecutors said when Robert Elliott III brought his baby girl to Athens-Limestone Hospital, she was in Prosecutors said when Robert Elliott III brought his baby girl to Athens-Limestone Hospital, she was in "dire condition" and was rushed to Huntsville Hospital. It was there that medical professionals determined she "was the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Robert Elliot was arrested in 2014.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 9:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Monday, Robert Elliott, who was arrested in 2014 after bringing his daughter to Athens-Limestone Hospital with "life-threatening injuries," pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse. He will serve an 18-year sentence.

Elliot originally faced two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of first-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment, but all charges aside from aggravated child abuse were dropped as a result of the plea agreement.

