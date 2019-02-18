Athens man pronounced dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 31

A 47 year-old Athens man, Brian Siniard, is dead following a two-vehicle wreck Sunday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., Athens police and Athens Fire and Rescue responded to the wreck on U.S. Highway 31 near Hobbs Street. Siniard's vehicle had left the Eagle Center parking lot and while crossing the highway to turn south, he drove into the path of a pickup truck heading north. The front of the truck struck the driver's side door of Siniard's car, and both vehicles came to a stop in the median.

Siniard was pronounced dead at the scene. The three people in the pickup truck at the time of the wreck were taken to Athens Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Det. Caldwell at 256-233-8700, as an investigation is ongoing.