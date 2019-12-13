Athens man pleads guilty to killing two people back in 2014

An Athens man is sentenced to life in prison for killing two people during a drug deal. Court documents state Kelvin Harris pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Arun Noble and Kenneth Turner in Madison back in 2014.

Harris' trial was supposed to start Monday, but he plead guilty during his pre-trial hearing. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

In 2014, Madison police responded to the murder of Arun Noble at the Mountain Lodge Apartment Complex. Police said Noble was killed after meeting with Harris and Kenneth Turner to buy prescription pills. Investigators later found Turner dead near Oakwood University. Detectives said Harris shot and killed turner during an argument after Noble's death.