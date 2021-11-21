Athens man killed in suspected drunk-driving crash; driver charged with manslaughter

An Athens man was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle whose driver authorities say was under the influence of alcohol.

James Ben Crowley, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2019 Harley-Davidson collided head-on with a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta about 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Amanda Leann Asuncion, 37, of Meridianville was driving the Jetta and uninjured. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, troopers said.

She also was charged with manslaughter, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office website.

She's being held in the Limestone County Jail.

The crash took place on U.S. 31 near mile marker 36, about seven miles south of Tanner in Limestone County.

The crash remains under investigation.