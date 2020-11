An Athens man is dead after Alabama State Troopers said his motorcycle crashed into a tree.

Timothy Dewayne Middlebrooks, 43, was riding his 2016 Harley-Davidson around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday when he left the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on Townsend Ford Road near Monarch Way, which is about 10 miles west of Athens.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are looking into the wreck.