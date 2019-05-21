Athens man gets year in jail for road rage incident

Bradley Joe Carter of Athens was tried Tuesday in the District Court of Limestone County and convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Judge Douglas Patterson sentenced Carter to serve one year in the county jail and remanded him to the custody of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, according to a tweet from the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from Carter’s role in a March 27 road rage incident in Limestone County. Carter and a juvenile were arrested by the sheriff’s office after officials say investigators were alerted to a video depicting a road rage incident on social media. SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Carter, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly cut a driver off and then stopped in the roadway. The sheriff’s office said the pair exited the truck and began walking toward the other driver. The suspects approached the driver’s door and the other driver escaped, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

In the tweet, the DA’s office said: “We hope this case will serve as a lesson to the citizens of Limestone County that road rage can lead to dangerous situations and it’s never a good idea to provoke or confront other drivers on the road. Mr. Carter has 14 days to file an appeal which would grant him a bond and a new trial in the Circuit Court of Limestone County.”