Athens man found with meth, accused of trying to bribe deputy

A man hoping to avoid a Madison County prison sentence tried to bribe his way out of charges after being stopped by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities.

Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, 43, of Athens now is charged with drug trafficking, bribery of a public servant, parole violation, and probation violation for burglary.

He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a robbery call about 8:50 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 13,000 block of Sugar Plum Lane.

The victim provided a description of the suspect and a vehicle. An Alabama State Trooper then spotted the vehicle about three miles from the scene on Highway 72.

The office said 49 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the vehicle, deputies said.

Caldwell was taken into custody and offered a deputy “up to $20,000 to release him from custody,” which the sheriff’s office said the deputy declined.

Caldwell told the deputy “he was on the run from a prison sentence for burglary in Madison County and did not wish to return to prison,” according to the sheriff’s office.