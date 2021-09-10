Athens man creates 9/11 memorial in his front lawn

Aaron Wickham pays very close attention to detail when it comes to cutting his front lawn.

“I make videos about my grass, mowing grass, landscaping,” said Wickham.

His latest work was noticed by not only his neighbors, but it's also gaining thousands of views on social media.

“It really is a blank canvas, this is my painting,” said Wickham.

For 27 hours, Wickham carved a 9/11 memorial into his front lawn.

He spent time engraving unforgettable moments that rocked our nation.

“The biggest thing is making it special and life-changing, bringing people together by looking at this,” said Wickham.

He shared the thought process behind each and every detail.

“Then down here, never forget 9/11, I just wanted to make sure that was the focal point because that's the message I want to get across,” said Wickham. “To never forget, I will never forget.”

A saying we hear often.

“We need to remember what happened on 9/11, not only for our future generations to remember what we felt that day,” said Wickham. “The entire world change right before our eyes.”

20 years ago, the nation came together as one. Just a few weeks ago, a fresh wound opened when 13 service members lost their lives in Afghanistan

Again, the country united. Wickham’s latest work, combining both the memory of 9/11 and all the lives lost.

“The marines paid the price of their lives, protecting us and our freedom,” said Wickham.

Wickham is making sure our nation never forgets the terrorist attacks that changed our country, forever.

“We’re still having things happen around this world and I just wanted to bring them together,” said Wickham.

Back in July, Wickham also created a July Fourth memorial. You can find him on TikTok, @theturftamer.