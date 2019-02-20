Athens man charged with trying to help escape ploy that included recliner launching

Deputies arrested an Athens man early Wednesday morning who is accused of attempting to run a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy off the road during a pursuit.

That high-speed chase Monday night began at the Budget Inn in Ardmore and included a recliner being pushed out of a truck bed toward law enforcement. (Read about that here)

Jeremy Lee Tucker, 25, is charged with first-degree attempted assault, obstructing government operations, and resisting arrest. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $7,000 bond, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

About midnight, deputies observed Tucker in the back seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Athens. Investigators had determined that Tucker was the driver of the silver Chrysler Concord who attempted to cause a pursuing deputy to wreck during a pursuit of Tucker’s friend that had happened the day before, Young said.

Young said when deputies attempted to contact Tucker, the driver of the car began to pull away and deputies observed Tucker waving at the driver as if he was telling the driver to “go.”

The driver of the car attempted to flee but was boxed in by another unmarked unit.

Tucker refused to follow commands to exit the vehicle, and he actively resisted arrest as deputies removed him from the vehicle, Young said.

During the struggle to place Tucker under arrest, Young said deputies suffered minor injuries.

The other occupants of the vehicle were released.