Athens man charged after victim says text messages lead to violence

An Athens man was arrested Tuesday morning regarding a Sept. 19 altercation where the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said he held his girlfriend and another man at gunpoint and pistol whipped the man.

Corey Burnside, 29, is charged with domestic violence (reckless endangerment), domestic violence (menacing), assault, and menacing, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Young said Burnside was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $27,500 bond Tuesday.

Deputies went to the 28,000 block of Jennings Chapel Road on Sept. 19 and found two victims, one male and one female. Young said the man was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment.

Young said the female victim was identified as Burnside’s girlfriend, who said Burnside got angry after seeing text messages exchanged between the male victim and her.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said, “She said (Burnside) came into the bedroom where she was with their two children, retrieved a handgun, and held her at gunpoint, telling her to stay there and lock the door and that he would be back to deal with her. She then said she moved the two children to another room and locked them inside and then escaped to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

“The victim told investigators that when she left the house, she noticed that (Burnside) had the male victim in the garage and a gun pointed at his head. She stated that she observed (Burnside) strike the victim in the head with the gun.”

Young said additional charges are possible.