Athens man arrested for rape of 12-year-old girl, child pornography

An Athens man is in jail for rape and production, possession and dissemination of child pornography.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Mayberry Jr., 18, was arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered he videoed himself engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl.

Mayberry is charged with rape second degree, possession of child pornography, production of pornography with a minor and dissemination of child pornography. The sheriff's office says he’s also charged with criminal mischief third degree from a separate incident in which he damaged a windshield.

Mayberry is in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest happened after a report of rape in which the 12-year-old girl “was reportedly engaged in intercourse with Mayberry at her residence in Limestone County.”

The department says the investigation remains open.