Athens man arrested for indecent exposure

A suspect was arrested in Athens Tuesday afternoon after exposing himself to passersby in a parking lot on U.S. Highway 31 South on Monday evening, police say.
On two occasions, shoppers walking in the parking lot say they saw the suspect sitting in a parked vehicle with his pants down. He drove away before officers arrived to the scene, but an investigation identified him as a 60 year-old Athens resident, Jeffery Crawford. He was questioned and then charged with two counts of indecent exposure.
Alabama statute 13A-6-68 says, "A person commits the crime of indecent exposure if, with intent to arouse or gratify sexual desire of himself or of any person other than his spouse, he exposes his genitals under circumstances in which he knows his conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm in any public place."
Crawford was booked at the Athens Police Department and then released on bond.
