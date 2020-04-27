Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Madison County health, government update for April 27 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Athens man arrested for home repair scam; drug charges pending

Adam Burton

Adam Burton was arrested Friday for charges related to a home repair scam in Limestone County. More charges are pending in Madison County.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An Athens man was arrested Friday for home repair fraud and other charges, a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Stephen Young, said.

Adam Burton, 37, is charged with two counts of home repair fraud, criminal impersonation and violating the State Board of Health rule. According to Young, he was released from the Limestone County Jail on Friday after posting a $3,500 bond. He also has drug charges pending in Madison County.

Burton is accused of operating unlicensed contracting businesses under the names ACS Paving, Pro Pave, Triple D Paving and County Wide Paving, among other names.

The sheriff’s office said Burton would approach victims and tell them he could pave their driveway for $900. According to the department, when they agreed, he would complete the job but then tell them he had to use more materials and the cost would be $5,500 or more.

Burton is also accused of getting irate with customers and threatening to hurt them and damage their property.

Burton was arrested in Madison County. According to Young, he was found in possession of Xanax, Oxycodone, THC butter and drug paraphernalia.

If you believe you were a victim of this, you should call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 and ask for Investigator Durden.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6429

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile91741
Jefferson83933
Lee36524
Shelby3119
Marshall3075
Montgomery2894
Chambers28518
Tallapoosa27417
Madison2114
Tuscaloosa1920
Baldwin1613
Etowah1258
Coffee950
Walker920
Calhoun913
Elmore791
Houston773
Marion745
DeKalb702
Morgan640
St. Clair640
Pike620
Randolph604
Talladega572
Wilcox561
Sumter532
Russell530
Chilton511
Cullman500
Pickens481
Greene460
Jackson452
Marengo413
Franklin410
Limestone410
Hale412
Lowndes381
Bibb380
Autauga372
Blount340
Macon342
Barbour330
Covington331
Dallas332
Butler321
Choctaw320
Lauderdale312
Coosa291
Washington261
Dale250
Escambia251
Clarke251
Colbert232
Henry221
Clay191
Cherokee140
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Monroe121
Lawrence120
Winston110
Crenshaw110
Lamar100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9667

Reported Deaths: 181
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby229644
Davidson223623
Sumner59334
Bledsoe5880
Rutherford4059
Williamson3977
Out of TN3322
Wilson2333
Knox2104
Bedford1592
Hamilton14113
Robertson1360
Montgomery1362
Putnam1095
Madison1011
Tipton940
Cumberland670
Dickson660
Blount533
Washington520
Fayette521
Trousdale481
Lake480
Sullivan471
Sevier451
Bradley431
Hickman410
Greene412
Maury400
Macon383
Gibson381
Unassigned370
Cheatham360
Coffee320
Dyer310
Hawkins292
Franklin291
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon270
Anderson251
Marshall221
Smith191
Weakley190
Lauderdale180
Jefferson180
Haywood181
Carroll161
Lawrence160
Hamblen152
Campbell141
McMinn140
Cocke140
DeKalb130
Monroe131
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Henry110
McNairy110
Hardeman110
Scott110
Chester100
Cannon100
Humphreys91
Perry80
Jackson70
Stewart70
Roane70
Polk70
Crockett70
Overton70
Benton61
Morgan60
Henderson60
Meigs60
Claiborne50
Clay50
Warren50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Hardin50
Grainger40
Decatur40
Fentress40
White40
Houston40
Union30
Moore30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Johnson20
Wayne20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events