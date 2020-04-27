Athens man arrested for home repair scam; drug charges pending

An Athens man was arrested Friday for home repair fraud and other charges, a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Stephen Young, said.

Adam Burton, 37, is charged with two counts of home repair fraud, criminal impersonation and violating the State Board of Health rule. According to Young, he was released from the Limestone County Jail on Friday after posting a $3,500 bond. He also has drug charges pending in Madison County.

Burton is accused of operating unlicensed contracting businesses under the names ACS Paving, Pro Pave, Triple D Paving and County Wide Paving, among other names.

The sheriff’s office said Burton would approach victims and tell them he could pave their driveway for $900. According to the department, when they agreed, he would complete the job but then tell them he had to use more materials and the cost would be $5,500 or more.

Burton is also accused of getting irate with customers and threatening to hurt them and damage their property.

Burton was arrested in Madison County. According to Young, he was found in possession of Xanax, Oxycodone, THC butter and drug paraphernalia.

If you believe you were a victim of this, you should call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 and ask for Investigator Durden.