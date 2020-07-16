Athens man arrested for 60 counts of child porn, human trafficking, incest, more

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a man arrested in May for drug charges is back in jail after a search at his home this week.

Grady Paul Gaston III, 59, is now charged with 60 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of human trafficking first degree, one count of incest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested at his home on Squire Run in Athens on Wednesday. Bond has not been set, as of Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the search warrant was part of a lengthy narcotics and human trafficking investigation, the same one that resulted in his arrest in May. More charges are possible.