Athens man arrested after string of vehicle break-ins, thefts

An Athens man remains behind bars Friday after being arrested on multiple counts of theft involving vehicles in the Tanner and Clements communities, officials said.

Michelle Williamson, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said the office received “several reports” regarding vehicle break-ins early Thursday morning. While speaking with victims, Williamson said a school resource officer received a tip about the suspect’s vehicle, which was later located on Ripley Road, unoccupied.

“Deputy (Caleb) King observed stolen items, in plain view, inside the vehicle,” Williamson said. “Limestone County investigators responded to assist, and during the investigation, Tyrese Jamal Sales was identified as the offender.”

Sales, 22, wasn’t at the scene but was found a few miles away from the car, in an apartment on Lawngate Road.

“Sales refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the apartment, where he does not reside,” Williamson said. “After negotiations failed, entry was made, and Sales was taken into custody.”

Williamson said several stolen firearms were also recovered from the home. It was discovered Sales had only entered unlocked vehicles.

“I would like to thank the good Samaritans who saw something unusual and reported it to our office,” Limestone Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said. “I would also like to commend the quick responses of Deputy Caleb King and Investigator Steven Ferguson that recovered these stolen firearms and kept them off the streets of our county.”

LCSO reminds residents to protect valuable items by not leaving them unattended in the car, particularly firearms, and to lock doors at night. Anyone who lives in the affected areas is encouraged to check their vehicles. Those who believe they are the victim of a vehicle burglary are further encouraged to call LCSO at 256-232-0111 to make a report.