Athens man arrested after live pipe bomb found on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road

An Athens man is in jail after a live pipe bomb was found in a ditch on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and another explosive device was found at his home, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Rex Daniel Carter, 33, was charged on Thursday with possession of a destructive device. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says investigators received information on Thursday that a possible explosive device was lying in a ditch on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. The department responded along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Hazardous Device Team.

Officials say they found a live pipe bomb. They then searched Carter’s home in the 13000 block of L&M Acres Drive in Athens.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found another improvised explosive device there along with materials used for making these devices.

The sheriff’s office says federal charges may be pending.

If you have information about the case, call (256) 232-0111 to speak with investigators.