Athens man arrested after $350,000 in pot plants, meth, pills seized

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators seized about $350,000 worth of marijuana plants, methamphetamine, Oxycontin and other illegal prescription drugs Thursday while executing a search warrant.

David Brian Todd, 61, of Athens is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Stephen Young, office spokesman.

Todd is being held at the Limestone County Jail.

Young said the Narcotics Unit conducted the search Thursday evening at David Todd’s residence in the 12000 block of Bent Pine Pocket near the Tennessee River. They located an indoor marijuana growing operation consisting of 70 high-grade marijuana plants, and they also seized more than a half-ounce of methamphetamine and some Oxycontin as well as other prescription drugs.

The seizure marks one of the largest drug seizures Limestone County investigators have made in recent years, Young said.