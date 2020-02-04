Clear
Athens man and his son accused of beating victim with pistol, brass knuckles

Benjamin Moore

The sheriff's office says the suspects held the victim at gunpoint and assaulted him.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 3:09 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 3:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Sydney Martin

Photo Gallery 1 Images

An Athens man is in custody for assault and burglary and his son is wanted for the same charges.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, a victim was severely beaten with a pistol and brass knuckles at his home.

According to the department, Benjamin Moore, 41, is charged with assault second-degree and burglary first-degree. His son, Jeremy Moore, is wanted for the same charges.

Benjamin Moore was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond for the assault charge. Bond hasn't been set at this time for the burglary charge.

The sheriff’s office says early Monday morning, Benjamin and Jeremy Moore went to the victim’s home in the 13000 block of Quinn Road, along with a female. They’re accused of holding the victim at gunpoint after he answered the door.

The suspects demanded money supposedly owed to them and forced the victim to open a safe, the department says. They're accused of stealing two televisions, a sound bar and a cellphone when the victim was unable to pay.

The department says Benjamin and Jeremy Moore also pistol whipped the victim, causing severe facial injuries.

The victim was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was treated overnight and released on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the money owed is believed to be drug related. The stolen items were returned to the victim on Tuesday.

Investigators arrested Benjamin Moore on Monday after they recognized his vehicle and stopped him on Slate Road. Warrants were issued for Jeremy Moore on Tuesday.

If you have information about Jeremy Moore’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111.

