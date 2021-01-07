Athens man among 4 who died during Wednesday attack at U.S. Capitol

A man from Athens is among the four people who died during the Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens was one of three people who died during the event, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

Police described his death as being due to a medical emergency.

There were two other medical emergency deaths, Benjamin Phillips 50, of Pennsylvania and Rosanne Boylan, 34, of Georgia.

Ashli Babbitt, 35 of Huntington, MD, was shot and killed by Capitol Police during the riot.

