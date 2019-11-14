Athens man accused of using SnapChat to ask for illicit images from teen

An Athens man accused of asking a teenager to send him illicit photos is now in jail.

Thomas Williams Jr., 46, was arrested Tuesday and is in the Limestone County Jail on a $62,500 bond.

He used SnapChat to solicit illicit photographs from a 15-year-old girl, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

In addition to an electronic solicitation of a child charge, he also is charged in unrelated grand jury indictments for three counts of burglary and one count of theft.

Deputies took a report from the victim’s mother on Nov. 7, who told them she had been notified by her daughter’s friends about suspicious contact between her daughter and an older man on social media.

On Tuesday, Young said the victim’s mother came to the sheriff’s office and showed investigators where she had since obtained access to her daughter’s phone and found sexually explicit conversations between Williams and her daughter on SnapChat.

Investigators observed several times in the conversations where Williams requested illicit photos of the victim, Young said.

The investigation remains open and additional charges are possible, Young said.

He said parents are strongly encouraged to limit and closely monitor the social media interactions of their children. Unfortunately, there are many ways potential predators can access children through social media. Restricting and monitoring access is the most effective protection parents can provide.