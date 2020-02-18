Athens man accused of robbing man of phone, car, clothes and leaving him naked

An Athens man, Lachriston Mayberry, is in the Limestone County Jail after he's accused of robbing a man of his clothes, his car and his money, leaving him naked.

The Limestone County Sheriff's office said the robbery happened on Towe road and the man is also believed to have tried to steal a car on County Line road.

The sheriff's office said it found Mayberry at the Athens Walmart on Friday, and said because he was believed to be very violent deputies called the US Marshals to help bring him into custody.

"I've lived in El Paso, I've lived in Florida. A lot of times you aren't going to hear about that happening in your hometown area," said Jordan Tuck who lives in Limestone County.

She was surprised to hear about the crimes that led up to the arrest in the Walmart parking lot.

The sheriff's office said a pink shotgun was used in the robbery and in an attempted car theft in limestone county.

Mayberry and Nicholas Ferguson are accused of robbing a man at a home on Towe road with the shotgun and forced him out of the car and took all his clothes. Ferguson is on the run.

"I hope this makes people more aware of the people they are hanging around," he said.

The sheriff's office said Mayberry and Alexia Devaney tried to steal a car at a home on county line road the next day, but were caught by the homeowner. Devaney is still on the loose too.

Deputies believe the pink shotgun was fired in both situations. They said it was shot into the home where Mayberry and one suspect tried to steal a car, and it was fired at the naked man on Towe road as he tried to get away.

Nicholas Ferguson and Alexia Devaney are wanted by investigators on warrants related to the case. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 256-232-0111 for Investigator Durden.