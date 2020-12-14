Athens man accused of raping ex-girlfriend

A man is charged in Limestone County for raping his ex-girlfriend.

Mark Anthony Craig, 59, from Athens was arrested on Sunday. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the woman called 911 while being raped.

Craig is charged with domestic violence-rape first degree. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on Monday after posting a $65,000 bond.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said “During the 911 call placed by the victim on Sunday, dispatchers could hear evidence that she was being raped.” They then responded to the home in the 25,000 block of Beatline Road.

The woman was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital. The sheriff’s office said she told investigators that Craig woke her up and demanded she have sex with him or leave. She told them that she began to leave, but Craig then punched her, started choking her and forcibly began raping her.

The woman told the sheriff’s office that when Craig noticed her phone call to 911, he stopped and told her to get out. She drove down the road to wait for deputies to arrive.