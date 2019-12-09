Charges have been upgraded for the son of an Athens City Councilman accused of hitting his parents with a vehicle.
Sean Travis was facing two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault for the incident. Now, he is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence first-degree (assault), assault second-degree and criminal mischief first-degree.
Sean Travis was arrested in September after officers found his parents, Frank and Sharon Travis, injured outside of their home.
Frank Travis, District 3 Councilman, had a partial leg amputation after the incident.
Related Content
- Athens man accused of hitting parents with vehicle now charged with attempted murder, more
- Public intoxication charge dismissed for Athens councilman's son accused of hitting parents with vehicle
- Athens man accused of hitting parents with vehicle appears in court
- Man accused of firing gun at Athens sergeant charged with attempted murder
- Parents charged with murdering infant
- Trial for man accused of murder, attempted murder begins
- Man arrested for attempted murder
- Man arrested for attempted murder
- Man charged with capital murder for Athens shooting
- Second man charged with Athens capital murder of Darius Allen
Scroll for more content...