Athens man accused of hitting parents with vehicle now charged with attempted murder, more

Charges have been upgraded for the son of an Athens City Councilman accused of hitting his parents with a vehicle.

Sean Travis was facing two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault for the incident. Now, he is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence first-degree (assault), assault second-degree and criminal mischief first-degree.

Sean Travis was arrested in September after officers found his parents, Frank and Sharon Travis, injured outside of their home.

Frank Travis, District 3 Councilman, had a partial leg amputation after the incident.