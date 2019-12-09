Clear
Athens man accused of hitting parents with vehicle now charged with attempted murder, more

Sean Travis

Sean Travis was arrested in September for hitting his parents with a vehicle.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Charges have been upgraded for the son of an Athens City Councilman accused of hitting his parents with a vehicle.

Sean Travis was facing two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault for the incident. Now, he is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence first-degree (assault), assault second-degree and criminal mischief first-degree.

Sean Travis was arrested in September after officers found his parents, Frank and Sharon Travis, injured outside of their home.

Frank Travis, District 3 Councilman, had a partial leg amputation after the incident. 

