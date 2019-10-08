Athens man accused of hitting parents with vehicle appears in court

The son of an Athens City Councilman accused of hitting his parents with a vehicle was in court on Tuesday.
Frank Travis, District 3 Councilman, had a partial leg amputation after the incident. His wife was also injured.
Sean Travis was in court for the two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault he faces for the incident. We asked Travis after he left the courtroom if there was anything he wanted to say about the incident or to his parents. He said, "No comment."
The preliminary hearing was continued until later this month. Travis was appointed an attorney in court.
Travis is being held without bond on a previous public intoxication charge. The bond was revoked when he was arrested for the domestic violence charges related to the incident.
