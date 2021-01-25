Athens hires new fire chief

Athens Fire and Rescue has a new chief.

The Athens City Council voted on Monday to hire Albert Hogan Jr., who worked with DeKalb County Fire Rescue in Georgia for 23 years.

“I’m ecstatic about this opportunity,” Hogan said. “Athens is the place that is the right fit, and it will be a nice change of pace. I look forward to meeting everyone.”

He became fire captain of DeKalb County Fire Rescue in Georgia in 2006 and then battalion chief in 2016. He also served with the department’s Hazardous Materials Team, Hazardous Materials Decontamination Team and Accreditation Committee, among other committees. He has a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University.

Hogan hopes to start his new position in March.

James Hand, the fire marshal for Athens Fire and Rescue, has served as interim chief since May of 2020 after Fire Chief Bryan Thornton retired.