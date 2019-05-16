Athens emergency crews respond to call of man on fire at Walmart

A spokesperson with the city of Athens, Holly Hollman, says Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a call on Thursday at 6:41 p.m. that a man possibly doused himself with fuel before setting himself on fire at Walmart.

According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, bystanders told officers the man doused himself with gasoline, ran into Walmart, came back out into the parking lot and set himself on fire.

Hollman says responders found the man outside on the northeast side of Walmart. According to Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Toby Carter, when firefighters arrived, four Athens police officers were using fire extinguishers from their vehicles to put the fire out.

Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Toby Carter said responders have transported the man to Athens-Limestone Hospital's emergency room for treatment until a helicopter is available for medical transport. He does not know where the man will be transported.

Hollman says Athens Fire and Athens police do not yet have the man's name or age. According to police, no bystanders were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.