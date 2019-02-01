Athens firefighters stop apartment blaze

Athens Fire and Rescue responded Friday morning to a call of smoke showing at an apartment at Oakleaf Apartments on Elkton Street.
Chief Bryan Thornton said a passerby saw the smoke and notified authorities at 11:18 a.m. The fire was contained to the attic above a bathroom in an apartment in Building E.
"We have the fire knocked down," Thornton said in a press release.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Firefighters still are on the scene checking for hot spots.
