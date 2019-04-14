Athens firefighters rescue 12-year-old from creek

A 12-year-old girl was rescued from a creek in Athens on Sunday afternoon.

Athens Fire and Rescue received a call at 11:45 am that a girl fell into the creek.

Firefighters say she was playing on the bank before falling in. The creek is located behind Elmwood Apartments on Elm Street. Battalion Chief Torrey Downs said the water was about five feet deep.

Firefighters say the current was swift because of the recent rain and wind. The girl was dragged about 40 yards before she was able to grab a limb.

Downs said firefighters used their water rescue gear and created a human chain to pull her from the water.

"She was cold and embarrassed, but otherwise OK," Downs said.