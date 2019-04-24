Athens firefighters pull grandmother through window in fiery rescue

Athens firefighters rescued a grandmother from a house fire Tuesday night by pulling her out through a bedroom window.

Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said firefighters made the rescue while flames engulfed the home, according to a press release from the department.

“Parts of their helmets are melted, but they were able to get into her bedroom and get her out,” Thornton said. “She received medical attention on site and was transported to Vanderbilt.”

According to Athens Fire and Rescue reports, a daughter, two teenage sons, a 4-year-old niece and friend made it out safely.

Firefighters and Athens Police responded to the structure fire call at 10:25 p.m. at 600 Acorn Hill Circle.

Thornton said the department was back Wednesday morning to continue its investigation into the cause of the fire.