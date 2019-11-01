Athens felon gets more than 4 years in prison on federal gun charge

An Athens man will spend four years and nine months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 28, was sentenced in federal court Thursday for having a pistol, stemming from an incident where he shot someone after an argument, according to a news release from United States Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

From the release:

The case was adopted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama as part of their Prosecutor-to-Prosecutor Program, or P3, wherein local district attorney’s offices submit cases for review and prosecution for federal rather than state offenses.

“This felon has been a suspect or charged in other violent crimes where witness and victim cooperation too often waned, making state prosecution nearly impossible”, Town said.

“This is why the phalanx formed by local, state, and federal law enforcement and prosecutors is moving the needle to reduce violent crime. Our Prosecutor-to-Prosecutor Program is working. Our PSN initiatives are working. When the alpha criminals think they might walk free, they are just turning into another net. This time a federal net. And this time, 57 months in a federal prison, where there is no sanctuary of parole.”

“Protecting the public by the removal of the criminal element that commits acts of violence with a firearm was the result of the combined efforts by ATF, Athens Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Watson said.

ATF investigated the case along with the Athens Police Department, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Becher, Sr. prosecuted.