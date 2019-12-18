Athen's family without home, working to salvage belongings after storm

A family in Athens showed us the storm damage that's forcing them to look for a new home. They spent the day at the home on Hatfield Lake Road just off Highway 31 trying to salvage personal belongings

Derion Woods said her family is thankful they decided to get out of their home and head to a friend's house Monday night because of the bad weather. She said if they were home they would have been eating dinner in their dining room.

"Our front porch had literally gone through or window and had ripped up. They were like, 'we are glad you weren’t home because that’s where our dining room and kitchen area is,'” she said.

Woods said the damage allowed for rain to get into their home and destroy most of their personal belongings.

'We are trying to decipher what’s salvageable and what’s not, and the garage had a bunch of our stuff because we just moved here in April and it’s all destroyed by water because the roof ripped right off of it," she explained.

The roof in the family's carport was also ripped off and some of their children’s toys are now destroyed. The family said some of their kid’s toys were found nearly a football fields length away from their home.

One of the missing toys is the family's Elf on the Shelf. With Christmas a week away, their kids are now worried that Santa won't be able to visit them.

"She's been devastated. She's like where is my Twinkle? Where is he hiding? Why hasn’t Santa brought him back?," Woods said her 6-year-old daughter has asked.

With no renters insurance and money being tight during the holiday season, they are trying to figure out where they will go.

"We didn’t save for those kind of circumstances because we spent so much on Christmas for our kids. Half the gifts are soaking wet because we were trying to hide them from them because they are nosy," she explained.

They're relieved their family of 6 wasn't home when the storm ripped through their neighborhood.

"Yes, we might be couch hopping for friends. We might be staying in hotels. We didn’t save. We had just paid our rent, we just paid all of our bills," she said.

If you'd like to help the family click here to donate to their fundraiser.