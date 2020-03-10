Athens drug dealer gets 20 years in prison for Madison, Morgan, Lauderdale scheme

An Athens methamphetamine dealer will spend the next two decades in prison.

David Matthew Pugh was sentenced to 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala on Monday, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

The release says Pugh was part of a drug conspiracy in Madison, Morgan and Lauderdale counties from January 2017 to July 2017.

Pugh pleaded guilty in August 2018 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and to possessing multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Those individuals who engage in drug trafficking belong in federal prison,” Town said. “This sentence assures the citizens of the Northern District that yet another peddler of this poison has been removed from the community and that criminals who plague our streets with drugs and guns will continue to be targets of federal prosecution.”

“This is yet another example of DEA’s unwavering commitment to keeping drug dealers from selling poison in our communities,” Morris said. “Drugs and guns are a deadly combination that often end with violent acts. This sentence should send a resounding message to all drug dealers in Alabama. We will target you, investigate you, and ensure that you go to prison in order to make our communities safe.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson stated “ATF’s crime gun intelligence partnerships focused on the prohibited individual who used firearms to facilitate violent crimes.”

The DEA and ATF investigated the case, along with the Madison-Morgan County Strategic Counter-Drug Team (STAC), which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted.