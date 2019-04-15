Athens crash injures driver, mangles car

Photo Gallery 4 Images
A crash on Hwy. 72 near McCully Mill Road on Sunday sent the driver to a hospital.
The driver was the only person inside the car, according to officials.
There’s been no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries.
