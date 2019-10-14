Clear
Athens councilman hit by vehicle returns to work with city council

Frank Travis; Credit: https://athensalabama.us/directory.aspx?EID=38

Athens police say Frank Travis's son, Sean Travis, was arrested for hitting his parents with a vehicle.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Frank Travis, an Athens councilman, is returning to work with the city council after a partial leg amputation due to injuries from being hit by a vehicle.

Athens police say Travis's son, Sean Travis, was arrested for hitting his parents with a vehicle in September. Officers found Frank and Sharon Travis injured outside of their home.

Police say the initial investigation determined the couple was injured during a domestic situation with their son, who hit them with a vehicle.

Sean Travis, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He appeared in court on Oct. 8th for the charges. Read about that here.

Frank Travis is the District 3 Athens City Councilman. He has served on the council since 2016. 

