Athens councilman hit by vehicle returns to work with city council

Frank Travis, an Athens councilman, is returning to work with the city council after a partial leg amputation due to injuries from being hit by a vehicle.

Athens police say Travis's son, Sean Travis, was arrested for hitting his parents with a vehicle in September. Officers found Frank and Sharon Travis injured outside of their home.

Police say the initial investigation determined the couple was injured during a domestic situation with their son, who hit them with a vehicle.

Sean Travis, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He appeared in court on Oct. 8th for the charges. Read about that here.

Frank Travis is the District 3 Athens City Councilman. He has served on the council since 2016.

The Athens City Council work session is starting, and it's great to have Councilman Frank Travis back with us! — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) October 14, 2019