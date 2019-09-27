Athens councilman hit by car has leg amputated

Frank Travis, a member of the Athens City Council, has had a partial leg amputation due to injuries from being hit by a vehicle, a city of Athens spokesperson, Holly Hollman, says.

Athens police say Travis's son, Sean Travis, was arrested for hitting his parents with a vehicle earlier this month. Officers found Frank and Sharon Travis injured outside of their home.

Police say the initial investigation determined the couple was injured during a domestic situation with their son, who hit them with a vehicle. Sean Travis, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault.

Frank Travis is the District 3 Athens City Councilman. He has served on the council since 2016.

"He had a partial leg amputation several days ago but is in good spirits and recovering and making plans for physical therapy," Hollman told WAAY 31.