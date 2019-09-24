Clear
Athens church holds voter registration drive

The event took place in Athens as part of National Voter Registration Day.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

One church in Athens held a voter registration drive on Tuesday.

The Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church partnered with Faith in Action to hold a voter registration drive as part of National Voter Registration Day. They said they helped people who recently had their voting rights restored, and helped with people who've never registered to vote.

"We are all working on the same goal is that getting people registered to vote and to put out voter awareness for everyone," Rev. Jacqueline Wilson said.

The group gave everyone who registered pizza and snacks.

