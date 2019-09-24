One church in Athens held a voter registration drive on Tuesday.
The Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church partnered with Faith in Action to hold a voter registration drive as part of National Voter Registration Day. They said they helped people who recently had their voting rights restored, and helped with people who've never registered to vote.
"We are all working on the same goal is that getting people registered to vote and to put out voter awareness for everyone," Rev. Jacqueline Wilson said.
The group gave everyone who registered pizza and snacks.
Related Content
- Athens church holds voter registration drive
- Voter registration deadlines are coming up
- Voter registration for August primaries ends Tuesday
- Alabama voter registration deadline is Monday
- League of Women Voters declares National Voter Registration Day
- Athens police arrest convicted sex offender for violating registration laws
- Judge says Texas isn't complying with voter registration law
- Voter registration reportedly spikes after Taylor Swift post
- Athens police say man violated Alabama sex offender’s registration notification act
- Athens man arrested for reaching for gun at church
Scroll for more content...